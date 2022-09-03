Enugu: Police to investigate ‘sexual assault’ of detained teenager by officer

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered an investigation into the alleged sexually assaulted of a 17-year-old female detainee by a police officer.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday by the police spokesman of the Enugu state command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said “the CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CIID) to conduct a thorough investigation and bring up actionable findings on the report alleging that one Vincent Oke, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), serving in Awgu Police Division of the Command, sexually assaulted a 17-year old female detainee, one Precious Ojanukwu, on 18/03/2022.

“The Commissioner, while further directing that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time, has assured that the case will be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable, will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The CP notes that the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, which is a disciplined organization that does not condone acts against the rights and dignity of the person, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is duly served to all involved in the case.

He, therefore, called on the parties to make available all the necessary information and evidence required in the investigation,” he said.

He said further development will be communicated to the the public.