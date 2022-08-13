Enugu residents decry high rate of car theft, vandalism

Residents of Enugu metropolis are now living in fear and trepidation following the increasing spate of car theft in parts of the capital city.

Different reports have it that the robbery cases, which involve stealing of car accessories and vehicles parked in some streets, have increased in the city due to increased unemployment and hardships.

Newsmen gathered that the car theft and vandalism incidents are more replete in New Layout, Emene, Uwani, Achara Layout, Abakpa, Ngwo, GRA and all the streets where residents park their vehicles on the streets because houses are not fenced.

Some of the most recent victims of car thefts in the city include two staff of Radio Nigeria, Enugu, Von Nwadukwe and Denis Osabeme; Eucharia Ugwu, who works for Nigeria Television Authority, Enugu and an executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Newsmen gathered that Von Nwadukwe’s Toyota Camry car was stolen on Monday night from where it was parked in front of Tiger Bar, GRA Enugu, while that of the APC executive member was stolen at a meeting venue.

Those of Osabeme and Ugwu’s cars were stolen at the residences in Emene and Ngwo town, respectively, eye-witnesses revealed.

Another victim, who usually removed her car battery before going to bed, was said to have discovered the car missing when she woke up.

The robbers were said to have come to the street with their own battery, with which they drove the vehicle away unnoticed.

At New Layout and Uwani areas of the state capital, vehicles parked on hitherto safe streets, were vandalised with their front and back lamps, side mirrors, and interior fittings carted away by robbers.

The situation, it was learned, had forced residents to seek alternative measures to protect their vehicles.

A resident of one off the streets in New Layout, Godfrey Ijeh, told our correspondent that everyone living in the street agreed to set up a security gate with men manning them at nights.

Our correspondent also gathered that a formal report has been made to the police by some of the victims, who urged the public to be on the lookout for their cars.

In a notice he gave to the police, Nwadukwe described his car as “an army green Toyota Camry with number plate ENU 718 GL. It has a Radio Nigeria sticker on the wind screen.”

Also, a victim, Charles Nwobodo whose car was vandalised at Adelabu Street, Uwani, said, “I brought my car, Lexus Rx 330 for the mechanic to fix its fault. He finished working on it and told me to come and carry it or he should bring it to my house. But I was not around. I told him I would return back in two day’s time.

Spokesman of the Enugu State police command, Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to respond to the incidents as of the time of filing this report.