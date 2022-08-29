Metro

Explosion rocks gas plant near RCCG camp

August 29, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu

An explosion has rocked a gas plant near the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun State.

It was not yet clear what caused the explosion on Monday morning that sent huge flames into the sky .

The Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service Ogun State, Ayansiji Oluwasegun, confirmed the development.

He said the situation is under control.

Ayansiji said that the Fire Service operatives were addressing the incident and details of what happened would be made known shortly.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Ini Ememobong: No intelligent student should be struggling with school fees

Related Stories