Explosion rocks gas plant near RCCG camp

An explosion has rocked a gas plant near the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun State.

It was not yet clear what caused the explosion on Monday morning that sent huge flames into the sky .

The Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service Ogun State, Ayansiji Oluwasegun, confirmed the development.

He said the situation is under control.

Ayansiji said that the Fire Service operatives were addressing the incident and details of what happened would be made known shortly.