Fake policeman nabbed in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 45-year-old man, Aloko Emmanuel who has been impersonating a police officer in Lagos state.

This was disclosed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on his verified Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Lagos PPRO, Emmanuel has been operating as a fake cop in the state for two years until he was nabbed today by the police officers attached to the Alausa Division.

The Police spokesperson also said the assailant would be charged to court with immediate effect.

“45-year-old Aloko Emmanuel has been impersonating as a police officer for two years. He was arrested today by vigilant officers of (the) Alausa Division. He will be arraigned immediately,” Hundeyin tweeted.