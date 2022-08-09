A 35-year-old man Aliyu Umar has been arrested by the Niger Police Command in Nasko in Magama local government area for posing as a soldier.

Umar was said to have been parading himself as a military officer for some years before he was apprehended.

Newsmen learnt the suspect has been on the Niger Police Command’s watchlist since 2020 when he abandoned a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg.No. RBC 143 FF at Maje along Kotangora road to evade arrest for a similar offence.

When interrogated, Umar, who is from Kebbi State, confessed he was not a military officer, adding the military accoutrements he wore and found with him belong to his brother, who is in the Army serving at Warri.

He stated that he never meant to cause harm by wearing the uniform as he was only using it to “cruise and catch fun”.

The Niger Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, said Police operatives attached to Nasko Division arrested Umar after they received a tip-off about an individual who has been parading himself as a military officer in Nasko.

He said that the suspect was arrested with N720,000, a Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA, a NDA emblem, a military camouflage jungle hat, a military vest with belt, a military face mask, two ropes and three sim cards of different network providers.

“He couldn’t give a satisfactory account of himself as he claimed to be a car dealer and farmer while he also said that the cash in his possession was meant to purchase a vehicle.”

Abiodun said that the case is under investigation and the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after investigation.