Family of 7 die after ‘poisonous’ meal in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara said seven family members died after taking a local delicacy of corn and vegetables locally known as Dambu for dinner.

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, told newsmen that the command has began investigation to unravel the cause of the death of the family members in Danbaza village, Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

“The incident happened on Monday immediately after the family took the meal prepared as their dinner.

“The police has taken samples of the meal for analysis and I assure the general public that results would be released to newsmen,” Shehu said.

A resident of the village, Muhammad Kabir, who is close to the family told newsmen that four of the victims including two married women and five teenagers died on the spot while the three others died after they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“As soon as the family members finished eating the meal, four of them died on the spot.

“The three others were rushed to hospital, but they later died while receiving treatment,” Kabir said.