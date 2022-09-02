Metro

Farmer ‘rapes’ mentally challenged woman in Ondo

September 2, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
A 42-year old man, Gboyega Awoyinka, has been remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, Rhoda Adeboye, in a cocoa farm.

Awoyinka reportedly committed the offence at Kajola —Ojurin in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State.

He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of rape preferred against him.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Jimmy Amuda, urged court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Presiding Magistrate, B. A Ikusika, remanded the defendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case to September 30, 2022.

