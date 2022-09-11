Father arrested for raping daughter in Ogun

A 46-year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole, has been apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter (name withheld).

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ibara Police Station by the victim, who came in company with some So Safe Corps men.

Oyeyemi said: “She said while she was sleeping in their one room apartment at Amolaso area of Abeokuta at about 11:30pm, his father, having observed that others were fast asleep, suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had sex with her with a threat to kill her if she refused to allow him.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibara Division, CSP Bernard Egbondiya, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the father of six, who confessed to the crime, pleaded for forgiveness, claiming not knowing what came over him when he committed the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution, while the victim was taken to General Hospital for medical treatment.