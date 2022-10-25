Father ‘breaks’ baby’s arm for disturbing sleep

A father, Confidence Amatobi, has allegedly assaulted his two-month-old baby for disturbing his sleep.

Amatobi, 31, a native of Amurie in Isu LGA, Imo State was accused of assaulting his son, Miracle by repeatedly hitting him with a plastic hanger to stop him from crying until his right arm broke.

The incident led to the eventual amputation of the 8-week-old baby’s fractured arm.

The aggrieved amputee baby’s mother with the Imo State Chapter and National Human Right Commission (NHRC) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), have reportedly called on Imo State Government and the police to immediately arrest and prosecute Amatobi.

Imo Chairperson of NAWOJ, Dr Dorothy Nnaji who spoke to newsmen in Owerri after visiting the amputated baby at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, alleged that the injury inflicted by the 31-year-old father led to the amputation of the infant’s right arm.

Nnaji expressed shock that a father could assault his innocent child simply because he was crying and disturbing his sleep.