FCC commissioner lauds Christian pilgrimages to holy land

The Federal Commissioner representing Kwara State at the Federal Character Commission, Hon. James Daniya, has described the Christian pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land as commendable and enriching.

Daniya stated this in Amman, Jordan during the ongoing Christian Pilgrimage exercise.

According to him, Pilgrimage is an experience which allows pilgrims to visit, see and pray at the Holy Sites where the prophets of old passed through and the land where our Lord Jesus Christ lived, died and resurrected for salvation of the world.

In his words, “I thank God that we have been able to see many Holy Sites in Israel and Jordan.”

Daniya urged the government at all levels to continue to encourage Pilgrimage because it helps to increase the faith of believers; stressing that prayer is the key to everything in life.

He said, “I will love Pilgrimage to be improved for massive participation.”

He affirmed that it is the fervent prayer of the people that had kept the country together.

He said, “what has been happening in Nigeria if it happens else where they cannot survive it,” he said.

He further stated, “Prayers work effectively, especially during Pilgrimage exercise as we gather to pray for the peace and security of our nation.”

He admonished the pilgrims to continue to demonstrate every sense of responsibility at all times.

Daniya prayed that God would grant the pilgrims the wisdom to put into practice the teachings in the Holy Bible.

Hon Daniya is one of the participating Consulars who are supervising the activities of the 8th batch of Christian pilgrims in Israel and Jordan.