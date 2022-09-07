FCTA cautions landlords against permitting shanties in their vicinity

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday cautioned property owners against encouraging shanties in front or as an attachment to their fences.

While adding that, it’s unacceptable that beautiful neighbourhoods are littered with shanties and makeshift buildings.

Giving this warning during the removal of illegal structures in Kubwa and Dutse in Abuja Comrade Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement said the situation is worrisome.

He also condemned the people that are building under extremely high tension transmission wires, saying, ‘it is hazardous to their health and dangerous in case of any eventualities.

He said: “We came to Dutse and Kubwa to remove shanties. It is really worrisome that you see a very beautiful neighbourhood and you just found shanties, and containers on the streets and the FCTA is really worried about this, we want to warn residents not to encourage illegality on their fences and gates, it harbours criminals.

“We want to ask residents to discourage this, the first containers that come up ensure they remove it so that we have a beautiful environment and not have safe haven for criminals.

“Let us ensure the streets are free. We will keep coming to remove the shanties and shanties. And if they refuse to stop we will serve them abatement notice and take them to court. It is unacceptable that you have already rented your house and you are not satisfied and start renting the front of your house for containers and shanties.”

Speaking on building on high tension wire, he said, “It unspeakable, it is extremely high tension transmission now, you just go under you build beer parlour, build whatever, the radiation alone is hazardous to your health, the risk factor alone, should there be any accident is frightening because it is death outright. We have block industries, restaurants, game centres, etc all under high tension wire.

“People who don’t know will think we are wicked but one day they will thank us because we are saving their lives”.