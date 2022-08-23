FCTA worries over growing shanties, structures on road corridors in Gwarimpa

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday hinted that the administration is concerned about the way people spend their hard earned money to build illegal structures on road corridors.

Speaking on behalf of the administration, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah vowed never to relent in demolishing all illegal structures on road corridors.

He gave this hint on Tuesday in Abuja immediately his enforcement team stormed Gwarimpa and pulled down illegal shanties of suspected criminal, restaurants, car wash, in Gwarinpa District.

According to him, “This is part of our ongoing cleanup in Gwarinpa district, there is so much illegalities, ungoverned space, inappropriate development, criminal hideouts and activities in the area.”

“And this is part of strategy in reclaiming road 69 and we are discovering more and more things we have never seen. Nobody would ever believe people are living here. We also discovered that every single one whose houses are close to this road corridor are blocking their windows so that people cannot come into their houses, many are increasing their fences so that criminals cannot jump through it.”

“Why would people build large structures without any approval and spend so much money , it is very painful here but we need to keep Abuja clean and safe for everyone. The Minister has given a matching order to go and do our jobs and we must go out daily to do this.”

“So many shanties, illegal restaurants, mechanic workshops etc.”

Speaking on the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, he noted, “It is normal thing to discover drugs in this type of society, people are arrested for possession of illicit drugs. What they cannot do in sane society they do, because they have cover.

On sustainability, he said there is no going back on ridding Abuja of illegalities.

Bashiru Yahaya, one of resident in the shanties, lamented that, they are less privileged and it is poverty that made him built a shanty.

“It was condition that made us to build shanties. It is because of poverty, we are not happy leaving here, he said.