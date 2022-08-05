Many feared killed as security operatives, bandits clash in Anambra

No fewer than ten gunmen were killed with about seven others arrested during a gun duel with security operatives in Anambra State.

Newsmen gathered the combined team of the military, the Police and other security agencies, stormed the hideout of the hoodlums early hours of Friday during which a gun battle ensued.

It was also gathered few security operatives were injured in the process.

The security operatives recovered many guns ranging from AK-47 to other dangerous weapons, including charms from the shrine of the gunmen.

The incident, newsmen learnt, took place at Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State, believed to be the second headquarters of the criminal elements.

Other items recovered from them by the security operatives were military and police uniforms .

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu did not pick his calls.

But one of the Senior Police Officers in the State, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, confirmed the incident.

The source said: “It has been a hectic day for the security men in the State since early morning of Friday but thank God, we’re winning the battle.

“Those criminals are ever ready but we’re winning. Honestly, many of them were neutralised and others arrested but I can’t tell you the actual figure. I think the PPRO will have to do that.

“The joint team has vowed that nobody will rest until those criminals who have dealt with our men, innocent citizens and destroying uncountable property in this State are totally eliminated.”