Fire guts four-storey building in Lagos

A four-storey building was gutted in fire at Martins Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said investigations revealed that the shop where the fire emanated from was used in storing clothing materials, adding that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire outbreak at Martins Street, Lagos Island, and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop. Fortunately, there was no casualty involved in the incident.

“The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the UBA fire service are joint responders working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. The operation is ongoing.”