Fire razes seven flats in Kwara

Fire has razed a building of about 7flats, destroying properties worth millions of naira in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The incident, which occurred at about 0258 hours, was linked to power surge.

According to the spokesman of the State fire service, Hassan Adekunle in Ilorin on Sunday, the incident took place at No.63 Lawyer Laro Street Olorunshogo area, Ilorin, in Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara State.

He said, “on getting to the scene, we realized that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call by the sympathizer.”

“though the conflagration was huge, however, our firemen were able to demonstrate high level of professionalism and in no time the ravaging inferno was totally extinguished.

“We also damped the surrounding area in order to stop further escalation of the fire.”

The spokesman said leading officer of the firemen crew who attended to the incident, revealed that even though the fire was caused by power surge, a pressing iron was also met plugged in.

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime.