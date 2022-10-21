Tragedy struck in Asaba on Thursday following a building collapse in the Delta State capital.
Newsmen gathered that the affected building – playing host to a popular supermarket – caved in, injuring at least five persons.
According to an eyewitness account, some people who were in the building when it caved in sustained various degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sources said several bags of rice were offloaded into the top floor of the building earlier in the day. However, it could not be ascertained what was responsible for its collapse.
Meanwhile, rescue effort has been intensified at the collapsed building which is directly opposite the popular Emeka Ofor Plaza, near St. Patrick College.
The Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, was also on the site to see the level of damage caused by the collapse.
Ukah also stated that the injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. He, however, dismissed speculations of what may have caused the collapse, calling for calm and patience until investigations are over.
