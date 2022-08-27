Flood ravage Nasarawa community

Property, including farm produce worth millions of naira, has been ravaged by flood in Daddere, the headquarters of Daddere Development Area of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident, which occured on Friday night, left many residents of the area homeless.

It was learnt that the flood was as a result of a downpour which lasted over 10 hours, ddestroying houses, bridges, foodstuffs, among others.

Our correspondent, who visited the scenes of the incident, saw some of the affected residents salvaging some household items and evacuating refuse from the drainage channels.

An aged woman, Mrs Rabi Mohammed and a visually impaired man, Mr Abdullahi Adamu, described the situation as unfortunate, urging the state government and other authorities to come to their rescue.

Another affected resident, Mr. Ishaq Bunu, a retired permanent secretary in the state, said the community had been experiencing flooding due to the landscape of the area.

He, however, urged government at all levels to take proactive measures to avert a recurrence.

Reacting to the incident, the overseer of Daddere Development Area, Mr. Dauda Danladi-Agbo, explained that the disaster signalled an impending hunger and hardship in the locality, lamenting that several major farmers, houses foodstuffs were affected.

He said, “We have been experiencing flood for over two to three months now and I have written to the Ministry of Environment and Chairman of Obi Local Government Council to come to our aide. What happened is a bitter experience.”

The Sangarin Daddere, Sa’id Alhasan-Balarebe, who spoke through District Head of Daddere, Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi-Alhasan, warned the people of the area to take precautions to prevent a recurrence.

The monarch, however, urged the state government to, as a matter of urgency, help affected residents.