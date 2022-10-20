FRSC: 10 killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway tanker explosion

At least 10 persons have been confirmed dead after a fuel-laden tanker exploded along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday morning.

Ahmed Umar, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun state, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said the incident occurred at Araromi town before the Sagamu interchange of the expressway.

Umar said five vehicles were burnt in the inferno, adding that the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The vehicles involved in the accident include: a Mack truck marked AKL 198 ZT; an Iveco truck with no registration number; a Mazda bus marked FFE 361 XB, an unmarked Howo truck and the Mack tanker.

The accident was caused by over-speeding by the driver of the Iveco truck, the sector commander noted.

He added that the Mazda bus was engulfed by the fire, saying that all those who died were in the bus.

“Driver of the Iveco truck, who was travelling at top speed, lost control and rammed into the tanker, which resulted in a fire outbreak due to leakage”, he said.

“The Mazda bus got engulfed in the spark of the fire.”

Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Umar commiserated with the families of the victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations, and as well consider other road users while driving.

Earlier, FRSC had advised motorists and the public to use alternative routes on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to avert a secondary clash.