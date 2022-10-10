Fuel scarcity looms in Ekiti over deplorable roads

Supply of petroleum products to Ekiti State may be disrupted in the coming days, as petroleum marketers contend with deplorable condition of roads.

The Chairman of Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State chapter, Evangelist Olu Olobele, gave the hint yesterday while inspecting the poor condition of the roads that link Ekiti with neighbouring states.

He lamented that the majority of their trucks conveying petroleum products to the state had been stuck in parts of the state.

Olobele expressed worry that failure to repair the roads might affect smooth supply and distribution of fuel to the state, leading to fuel scarcity if urgent steps were not taken to fix the roads.

He said: “The association wishes to draw the attention of the government to the deplorable condition of roads in the state.

It’s inarguable that major roads leading to the state are in a sorry state. This is indeed a sorry situation. There are no alternative routes for us because Ekiti is cut off and this is affecting the economy.

“I’m afraid, we would have to witness shortage in supply because when our vehicles are unable to get here, I wonder what we will dispense to customers.”

The Deputy Chairman of the association, Mrs. Modupe Akinola, urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency to find a solution to the problem.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, lamented that some of the trucks conveying petroleum products fell between Ado-Ekiti and Akure, while petrol worth millions of naira were wasted.