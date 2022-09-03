Fuel tanker fire razes 10 buildings in Ogun

Ten buildings were consumed by fire when a tanker laden with 45, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit crashed, spilling its content at Ifo in Ogun.

A statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the incident occured at about 7.00 a.m. on Olambe Matogun Road, Ifo.

“Though, no life was lost or anyone sustained injury, but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene.

“This saved the community from serious incident that could have affected more people,” Farinloye said.

The NEMA official, however, said the fire had been put out.