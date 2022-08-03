Gunmen abduct former Anambra assemblyman

A former member of Anambra Assembly Benson Nwawulu has been abducted by gunmen in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The victim, a two-term lawmaker in the Assembly, was reportedly abducted in his house in Ihiala on Sunday.

Nwawulu, who left the Assembly in 2019, also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives but failed.

Although details of his abduction were still sketchy, a family source said a son of the former lawmaker has reached out to some members of the Assembly who were his father’s colleagues for funds.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said efforts were on top gear towards his release.

He said: “Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him. He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”