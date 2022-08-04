Gunmen abduct cleric in Anambra

Some yet-to-be identified gun men have abducted the Leader-General of All Christian Practical Praying Band, Elder Dan Nwokolo.

The incident, according to a family source, occurred Wednesday night while the victim was returning to his house from his prayer ministry.

It was gathered that the hoodlums allegedly invaded the residence of the cleric at Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and abducted him after he finished a midnight prayer session and just returned to his compound.

According to the family source, the suspected abductors picked the cleric from his car, in front of his residence and immediately zoomed off in their vehicle, leaving his driver and his vehicle behind.

The hoodlums allegedly double-crossed his vehicle right in front of his compound, ordered him down and whisked him into their own vehicle and immediately zoomed off.

The source further hinted that up until now, no contact has been established between the family and the suspected abductors.

Meantime, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, could not confirm the incident as at the press time, but sources from the victim’s family confirmed to newsmen yesterday that he was actually abducted by some suspected kidnappers.

Ikenga, who responded to a call put across to his telephone line initially, however promised to get back to our correspondent, but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to do so and subsequent calls to his line were not responded to.