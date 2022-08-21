Gunmen kill one, abduct others in Imo

Gunmen on Friday evening killed an auto mechanic identified as Valentine Enwerem and kidnapped a businessman identified as Aloysius Onuekwusi.

The incident happened after U-turn, at Nkwo Orji market junction on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State.

It was gathered that the late driver, who sensed the presence of the gunmen, tried to manoeuvre his way through but was immediately shot dead at close range.

Daily Post reports that the deceased was from the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state and his wife sells things beside his workshop.

After shooting him dead, the gunmen kidnapped the three persons he was carrying in a vehicle.

Onuekwusi was abducted around the same area in front of his house shortly after making a cash and rappers donation to Obilubi women during their 2022 August meeting.

According to the witness, “Our brother, Aloysius Onuekwusi has been kidnapped. An auto mechanic with a white Hilux on trying to negotiate a bend of the U-turn was shot dead. The gunmen fired many shots into the air to escape from the scene.”