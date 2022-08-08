Gunmen abduct Katsina senator’s sister-in-law, two children

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the wife of Mani Babba Kaita, the younger brother of the Senator representing Daura senatorial district of Katsina State, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita.

The gunmen also abducted two children in Mani’s neighbourhood at Unguwar Bakin Kasuwa, Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

Residents disclosed that the gunmen arrived Mani’s residence late at night on Sunday and abducted his wife before storming a nearby house where the two children were also abducted.

The residents gave the name of the father of the abducted children as Sabe Halilu.

The gunmen were also said to have beaten and manhandled the mother of the children before going away with them(the children).

Residents further alleged that the gunmen operated in the community for no fewer than two hours.

The gunmen had not reached out to the victims’ families as at Monday evening.

Official comments and clarification on the incident were still being awaited from the Katsina police command as at 6.45 p.m on Monday.