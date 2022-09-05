Gunmen abduct passengers in Rivers

Eight passengers, were on Saturday, abducted along Emohua-Kalabari road in Rivers State.

Community sources said the gunmen attacked a Sienna bus conveying the passengers who they took to an unknown destination.

An eye witness said the gunmen shot at the vehicle conveying the passengers from Port Harcourt to Kalabari.

“The incident happened on Saturday. The passengers were traveling along the Kalabari-Emohua route when the gunmen opened fire on them. The vehicle was hijacked and the eight passengers were taken away,” the source said.

The Rivers Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the matter.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the command would do everything within its powers to rescue the victims.