Gunmen abduct eight passengers in Rivers, kill driver

Gunmen have attacked a commercial bus in Rivers State, killing the driver identified as Salvation Taylor Harry and kidnapping eight passengers.

It was gathered that the incident happened along Abonnema – Emohua- Kalabari road at the weekend.

The ill-fated bus was said to have taken off from Mile One Park in Port Harcourt and headed for Buguma when the gunmen ambushed it.

The Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, confirmed the attack in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Paul Braide.

George appealed to the police to beef up security on the Abonnema–Emohua-Kalabari road, the only route to Kalabari land.

The council boss, who condemned the incident, sympathised with the bereaved family of the driver.

He also ordered that the Buguma motor park should be closed after 6pm and warned all motorists to desist from endangering the lives of the people by plying the route after the closure of the park.

He further advised passengers and all residents of Asari-Toru to be conscious of their personal safety by avoiding night traveling.

The Kalabari Clan Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Edward Asiki-Tams said the youths of the region were ready to provide lasting security on the road in synergy with the Nigeria security operatives.

He said: “Our challenge is lack of commitment on the part of the Chairmen to provide us with the needed tools and logistics to secure that road.

“If we man that road, no person born of a woman can kidnap, rob or commit crimes on that road.

“No job creation, skill acquisition programmes nor any meaningful engagement for the youths. The youths are hungry and as a result prefer to remain in the creeks.

“Though hunger cannot justify crime, but if they get empowerment from the politicians, philanthropists and business moguls in our area, a lot of them will leave the creeks and that will help to reduce the crime rate,” he said.

The Rivers State Police Command through its Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

She assured that adequate security had been mobilized to the road to forestall future occurrence.