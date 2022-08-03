Gunmen ‘kill’ abducted LAUTECH student, hotelier after ransom payment

The Proprietor of Tana Suites Ogbomoso, Olugbenga Owolabi, and one of his staff, Racheal Opadele, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, who were abducted last week, have been allegedly killed by their abductors.

Newsmen gathered the Okada rider, who conveyed a family member of the victims to the designated point for the ransom payment, was also killed while his passenger was injured.

The duo was kidnapped in Abaa community, Ogbomosho last week with their abductors demanding N100m ransom.

A family source said after negotiation, the family arranged ₦5 million which was taken to the gunmen on Tuesday, who confirmed the cash and shot the victims.

The family member who conveyed the money to them was also shot but escaped, according to a report.

It was learnt the police have deposited the corpse at a morgue while the person who sustained gunshot injury, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

One of the residents of Abaa community told newsmen that residents are already protesting the development, which led to the blockage of major roads in the town.

Oyo Police spokesman Adewale Osifeso said he would get back when contacted on the incident.