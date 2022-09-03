Gunmen attack Benue community, kill six, injure several others

Gunmen have attacked a community in Benue State, killed six, leaving scores of people injured.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed Umella, a village in Mbawa Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state at about 3 PM last Thursday shooting aimlessly at residents.

It was gathered that the terror group also macheted some residents, leaving them with severe injuries in the renewed herdsmen attack in Benue.

Some of the survivors of the dreadful event are said to have fled the community with their family members to safer areas.

A resident of the community who reportedly spoke anonymously with newsmen said the assailants attacked in broad daylight shooting and killing anyone they caught up with.

“The Fulani herdsmen came around 3 pm and attacked the villagers. They shot and killed and also macheted their victims. Six persons were found dead and several others sustained injuries after the attackers retreated, but the majority of the people have also fled their homes,” the media platform quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, the bodies recovered so far included those of Orfega Ibember, Alex Msuega, Agenda Ibember, Verlumun Ortese, Tsula Iortyer, and another unidentified corpse.

Chairman of Guma LGA, Mike Uba, who confirmed the attack said six persons were found dead after the disturbing event.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd.) told newsmen that he was informed of the situation and six people were confirmed dead in the unprovoked attack on the Umella community on Thursday afternoon.