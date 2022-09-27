Gunmen attack military checkpoint in Enugu

Barely three weeks after gunmen shot and killed about three policemen at New Haven area of Enugu State, hoodlums have attacked a military checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu road in Enugu South local government area.

It was gathered the gunmen stormed the area in two Lexus RX SUV and one Toyota Sienna bus around 7:25 am on Tuesday.

They reportedly opened fire at the combined team of police and military.

The operatives were said to have swiftly responded to the attacks, leading to a heavy shootout in the area.

Sources told our correspondent that the incident left behind a number of casualties.

Though the number of casualties was yet to be confirmed there were speculations two deaths were recorded during the shootout.

It was learnt that the incident caused panic among the residents of the area and its environs.

Enugu Police spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not pick call or respond to text messages for confirmation of his incident.