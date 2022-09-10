Gunmen attack police station in Kogi

Yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, and the state government has vowed to nab the culprits.

A statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, said the men of the underworld killed one person at the station before their operation was foiled by security agents.

The attack was said to have occurred midnight Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state government has vowed to ensure that the fleeing criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

Fanwo said that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had directed the office of the State Security Adviser to mobilise adequate security personnel and equipment to the affected area to ensure watertight security and restore confidence in the citizens.

The state government commended the gallantry of security operatives who resisted the attack and reduced casualties.

He quoted Gov. Bello as assuring citizens of the state government’s readiness to implement an effective action plan to avert reoccurrence, while also working closely with the security chiefs in the state as well as the people in the affected area.

While urging citizens of Okehi to cooperate with security agencies to flush out the criminals, Fanwo noted that the state government would take full responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the unfortunate attack.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public of an attack by some yet to be identified criminal elements in their cowardice best, on the Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area at midnight of Thursday 23rd June 2022.

“We commend the gallantry of the security operatives who resisted the attack with utmost bravery and professionalism to reduce the level of casualties. We shall wait for the Kogi State Police Command to release official reports. Meanwhile, interim reports available to us show there was one casualty recorded at the scene of the attack which was foiled by security agents.”