Gunmen kill hotel owner, two others in Ebonyi community

The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed the killing of Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, owner of Galaxy Hotel and two others in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.

Police Spokesman in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen in Abakiliki on Sunday.

He revealed although the command was aware of the incident, it had yet to get full details of it.

Newsmen gathered that some yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked the hotel last Thursday night.

A resident of the area, Igwe Nwokorie, told newsmen that the gunmen came on a motorbike.

”They came with arms and entered the hotel, and then we started hearing gunshots from there.

”Three persons including the owner of the hotel were found dead after the attack,” he said.