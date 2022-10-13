Gunmen kidnap over 18 travellers in Rivers

Eighteen passengers were reportedly abducted, Tuesday, around Omerelu community axis of the Port Harcourt-Owerri road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State by suspected gunmen.

A source said the 18-seater commercial bus was travelling to Rivers State from Imo State when it was attacked.

It was also gathered that the driver of the bus identified as Emeka, but popularly called Car-Wash was shot in the leg by the gunmen while the passengers were marched into the bush.

Another commercial driver, who was driving behind the victims, Dan Jumbo, narrated that the driver of the attacked bus was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention while his vehicle has been abandoned within the pipeline along the Omerelu-Elele axis of the road.

He noted that the matter was immediately reported to the Elele Divisional Headquarters of the police force.

However, at press time, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development, said the number of victims on the bus was not ascertained, but added that the Divisional Police Officer, Elele Police Division and some tactical team of the police force have begun a search for the victims.

“We have heard of it. The DPO in that area and some tactical team have rescued one of the victims. An investigation is still on, but I don’t know how many persons are involved,” she said.