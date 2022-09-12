Gunmen kidnap cleric, chief justice’s brother in Plateau community

Suspected gunmen on Sunday abducted a cleric with the Chuch of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Reverend Bung Fon Dong, and a younger brother to the Chief Justice of Plateau State, James Mann, in Ganawuri District of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Sources said the gunmen invaded the community around 8:30 pm on Sunday with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically into the air.

It was gathered the gunmen forced themselves into the official residence of the cleric and abducted him at gunpoint while his wife, who was attempting to rescue him, was shot in the leg.

Reverend Dong was immediately taken away on a motorcycle while his wife injured was later taken to the nearby health centre by neighbours after the gunmen bolted away on motorcycles.

It was also gathered that another set of gunmen invaded the house of James Mann, a Principal of Government Secondary School Bum in the same Ganawuri community, who was a younger brother of the Chief Justice of Plateau State, Justice David Mann.

He was however lucky as a combined team of vigilantes and hunters engaged the gunmen and rescued him from the kidnappers.

The President, Atten Youths Song Mare, who confirmed the incident, said the community for quite some time has been under the siege of kidnappers adding that no fewer than four persons were abducted in recent time.

Plateau Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the Command were on the trail of the abductors .