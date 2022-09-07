Metro

Gunmen kidnap council chairman in Plateau

September 7, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
Gunmen have abducted the chairman of Kanke local government council of Plateau State, Hon Henry Gotip.

He was abducted in his Jos residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that gunmen stormed the residence at Kwang in Jos North local government council and started shooting before whisking him away .

The Council boss is also the Secretary of ALGON in Plateau state.

Sources said the Council boss was whisked away by the gunmen around 1am .

Plateau Police spokesman ASP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident.

He told The Nation: “Yes, there was a kidnap case and the police are on their trial of abductors.”

