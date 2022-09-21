Gunmen kidnap two travellers in Rivers

Disturbing cases of kidnapping along the busy Emohua/Kalabari road in Rivers State have continued to rise following the abduction of two occupants of a private vehicle by gunmen on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred a few days after six passengers of a commercial bus were whisked away by the hoodlums.

The police confirmed the rescue of four of the six victims saying they had intensified efforts to free other captives and arrest the perpetrators.

A driver at the Choba Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state confirmed the latest incident.

The driver, who spoke in confidence, said a private vehicle laden with illegally refined petroleum product and heading for Choba, was involved in the incident.

He said the attack happened at about 8pm on the same spot where a commercial bus driver was killed and eight of his passengers kidnapped a fortnight ago.

He said: “They were two two persons in the car, the driver and another man. The vehicle is loaded with adulterated kerosene.

“They (kidnappers) took two of them and left the vehicle there. Policemen went and saw the car. They (operatives) were acting as if something is scaring them away from the car.

“A driver that drove past the vehicle said it occured around to eight in the night. That when he was coming, he saw this two occupants of the vehicle coming towards Choba.

“Now we have confirmed it because the relative of the occupants of the vehicle are now looking for a tow van to remove the vehicle.

“It is the same spot that they killed one of our drivers. The same spot that they kidnapped five passengers. It is the same spot where that vehicle is packed”.

An indigene of Abonnema, a Kalabari speaking community, Mr. Emmy Georgewill, disclosed that the kidnappers contacted a friend of one of the victims and demanded a ransom of N50million.

When contacted Rivers police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko said the incident had not been reported to the police.