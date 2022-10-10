Gunmen kill nine farmers in Nasarawa

No fewer than nine Tiv farmers of Gidan Sule community in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have reportedly been killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Investigation revealed that the sad incident occured on Saturday night when the gunmen who were armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the community shooting sporadically into the air, and killing any person in sight.

At the end of the sporadic gunshots, nine persons were reportedly killed while others who escaped with bullet wounds including children, women and aged parents are presently missing.

Confirming the incident in Lafia on Monday, the President of Tiv Development Association in the state, Peter Ahemba, narrated that five corpses were first recovered on Sunday morning and later that day, four other corpses were recovered from a bush in the community.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

While lamenting the persistent unprovoked attacks on his kinsmen in recent time, Ahemba recalled how gunmen killed three people at Antsa village in Kwara, Keana local government Area of the state some weeks ago.

He said, “After the Saturday attack on the Tiv people at Gidan Sule village where three people were reportedly killed by gunmen. I can confirm that on Sunday morning, six other corpses were recovered from the bush and more dead bodies are yet to be discovered.”

Reacting, the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Bala Muhammed-Dabo, said he was not aware of the killing of any Tiv farmer by his tribesmen.

He said, “I do not know if any Tiv person was killed. I only heard that a Fulani man and a Fulani woman who were on their way for grazing were recently attacked and killed by gunmen and they have both been buried according to Islamic rites.

“I have warned my people (Fulani Herdsmen) not to take laws into their hands as government is on top of the situation, and I will not support anyone who looks for trouble.”

As of the time of filing this report, efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls put across to his mobile lines.