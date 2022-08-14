Gunmen kill school teacher in Nasarawa

Mr. Auta Nasela, a teacher at Government Science Secondary School Nassarawa-Eggon, Nassarawa State, has been shot dead by suspected robbers.

The attack occurred around 8:00 p.m. on a Saturday.

According to a member of the school’s staff who requested anonymity, the attackers gained access to the school grounds and proceeded directly to the residence of the deceased, where they demanded money.

The source told newsmen that the deceased ran to his neighbour’s apartment, but was pursued and shot by one of the gunmen.

He said that another staff member of the school, Mr Timothy Malle was also shot but survived the attack, adding that he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, who confirmed the incident said it was a case of armed robbery.

“Yesterday around 8:45 pm, a distress call was received from GSS Nassarawa-Eggon that hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela.

“When they gained entrance, they started demanding for money but the man escaped to his neighbour’s house, but one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital Nasarawa-Eggon by the police, but unfortunately died while receiving treatment,” Nansel added.

Bandele added that investigations had commenced and the perpetrators will be brought to book.