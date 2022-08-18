Gunmen kill soldier in Abia community

Gunmen have killed a yet-to-be identified soldier serving at the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia in Ebem Ohafia local government area of Abia State.

It was also gathered soldiers responding to a distress call from one of their colleagues who escaped from being killed in Ebem community killed two of the gunmen.

The incident, newsmen gathered, occurred on Wednesday.

It was learnt the deceased soldier was apparently in the community for an errand before he was killed by gunmen who trailed him to the community.

A shop owner Miss Chinenye Ajunwa from Amuta in Isuikwuato local government area resident in Ohafia was hit by stray bullet during the gun duel.

The lady, who was with her father during the gun duel, died before help could come her way.

The incident caused panic in the area, forcing some owners to close shops for fear of possible invasion of the community.

A source in the Ebem, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen the gun duel took them by surprise, adding that the people were saddened over the death of the soldier.

The Army Public Relations Officer (APRO) 14 Brigade, Innocent Omale, could not be reached for comment but a source from the Brigade that pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident.

According to the source, the rescued soldier had gone to Ebem market in a commercial motorcycle to buy groceries when he noticed that he was being trailed by some armed group of boys.

“He heard when the gunmen were asking about a soldier that Okada just brought and quickly hide somewhere and from his hideout, he sent an SOS message to the Brigade.

“Soldiers were mobilized for his rescue and the gunmen who are members Eastern Security Network (ESN) engaged the soldiers.

“Two of them were killed. A pump action gun, cutlasses and two motorbikes belonging to the gunmen were recovered from them.

“It was while the soldiers were on patrol in the community, after rescuing the other soldier, that they discovered that the gunmen had killed a soldier in the same community.”

It was gathered that normalcy has since returned to the community hours after the incident.