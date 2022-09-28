Gunmen kill five soldiers, one civilian in Anambra

Gunmen have killed five soldiers and one unidentified civilian.

The incident happened opposite one of the new generation banks in Umunze, Orumba South local government area.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

A source, who spoke with newsmen, the incident happened around 2pm on Wednesday.

The soldiers, the source said, were in a Sienna vehicle when the hoodlums attacked them.

The shooting sent panic to residents of the area.

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu told newsmen there was a shooting close to a bank in Umunze.

He said the details had not been received, adding that the incident happened between 12-1.30 pm.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

He said the Command had deployed security operatives to secure the area, adding those responsible for such acts must regret it.

One of the Senior Police Officers in the State, who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed the incident to newsmen.