Gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu

There was pandemonium, Wednesday night, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu as gunmen in a Lexus SUV opened fire on a police patrol van shooting three policemen dead. The police team was on night patrol.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen double-crossed the policemen with Lexus SUV at the bus stop and attacked them, adding that two policemen were killed inside the gutter where they ran to hide at the Block bus stop in front of a supermarket.

He said: “Three policemen were killed last night at the Block bus stop. Fear gripped everyone because the shooting was too much. I learned this morning (Thursday), that it was those policemen that normally mount checkpoint at Otigba junction every evening to collect money from people.

“The information this morning (yesterday) was that they were going back to their station when the gunmen double-crossed them and killed three policemen.”

Confirming the incident, yesterday, Enugu State Police command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the command was on the trail of the attackers, adding: “Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the assailants.”