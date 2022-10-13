Gunmen kill three vigilante operatives in Anambra

Suspected assailants have killed three operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, at Igboukwu in Aguata local government area of the state.

Those killed include: senior official of the group popularly called Shaba and two of his orderlies.

According to a source, they were in a drinking place at the popular Nkwo Market at Igboukwu when the gunmen opened fire on them, adding that the attackers drove to the bar, alighted from their vehicle and opened fire on the orderlies at the entrance of the bar before going inside to shoot the officer. They were said to have died instantly.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy, although there were reports that Shaba, the senior vigilante officer, was a member of the dreaded Ebubeagu security group which has been terrorizing some communities in the South-East, particularly Imo and Ebonyi states.

However, another source claimed that the killing was carried out by members of a kidnapping syndicate whose leader was busted by Shaba’s team some days ago.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said a deliberate operation has been set in place to apprehend the attackers, adding that surveillance has been intensified in the area.

“There is a deliberate operation ongoing now aimed at apprehending the attackers. Patrols have also been intensified within Aguata and its environs and further development shall be communicated,” he said.