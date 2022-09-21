Two herdsmen ‘gang-rape’ teenage girl to coma in Nasarawa

There was heightened fears on Monday in Kwarra community of Wamba Local Government Area, Nasarawa State following the alleged gang rape by two Fulani namely Umar Shehu, ‘M’ 19 years old and Dare Bello, M 18 years old who raped a 14-year-old girl to coma.

Newsmen gathered that the herdsmen, who were armed with knives and other sharp objects at night, invaded the residence of the teenage girl and forcefully took her to a bush in the area where she was raped to coma.

A source who told newsmen that the three herdsmen came to the girl’s house and forcefully took her to a nearby bush and raped her till she passed out.

According to a source, “They were carrying knives and sharp objects capable of killing a person. They stabbed and raped her to coma.

“It is unfortunate that she couldn’t get help from anyone while the dastardly act was going on.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said two herdsmen have been arrested in connection to the crime.

According to him, “The herdsmen were armed with cutlasses and sticks, and they were able to carry out the act because the girl’s father was sick, and there was no other person to help her at that time.

“But as soon as the information got to the police, we quickly mobilized our officers to go rescue the girl and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“When our officers got to the scene of the crime, the girl was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment and based on the available information at my disposal two herdsmen have been arrested in connection to the crime.”

DSP Ramhan Nansel said the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, for further investigation.