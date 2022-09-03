Hunters vow to rid Osun forest of bandits

The leadership of the Hunters Group of Nigeria, Osun State chapter on Saturday vowed to rid forest in the state of bandits and criminals.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the group, Nureni Hammed, said the resolve became stronger after a meeting the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo had with the national leadership of HGN in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Hammed said Obasanjo was briefed by the national leader of the group, Joshua Osatimehin, on the Hunters and Forest Security Service bill that has been passed by the National Assembly and awaiting presidential accent.

He also said the meeting with Obasanjo was an indication of growing acceptance of hunters as a critical component of the nation’s security apparatus by major stakeholders in the country.

Hammed said, “The meeting with the ex-president Obasanjo in Abeokuta was a morale booster for us. We were led to the meeting by the national leader of Hunters Group of Nigeria, Joshua Osatimehin.

“Apart from our deep knowledge of the forest in Osun, we have also demonstrated capacity relying on traditional means to secure our various towns and state. Our resolve is to rid forest here of bandits and other criminals.

“We are ready to do more here in Osun and the meeting with the former leader is an indication that stakeholders in the country have recognised us as an important part of security set up of the country and we will work to justify that confidence.”