The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, yesterday, arraigned a director in Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Solomon Ita, for alleged diversion of N45 million.

The ICPC also arraigned Gabriel Nathaniel, a staff in the Accounts Department of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, over allegations bordering on the diversion of about N3 billion from his office.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

They were arraigned separately before Justice Zainab Abubakar of a Federal High Court, Abuja, where they pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Ita, a director in the Department of Community and Rural Development of NDDC, was arraigned on a four-count charge while Nathaniel was arraigned on a 14-count charge.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

In the charge by the ICPC, through its lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimsingha, Ita was said to have diverted part of the funds paid for a contract awarded to a group, Radiant Women Association.

In count one, Ita was accused of having, sometime in September 2018, or thereabout, indirectly taken possession of the sum of N22.4million through his First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Account Number: 0542393012, received from the Zenith Bank account of one Solomon Eyarebe & Ebikebina.