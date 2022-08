The Inspector General of Police has summoned Commissioners of Police across the states and their AIG’s field commanders over national security threats.

The meeting with the CP’s and AIG’s would hold this morning at the police headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Asokoro, Abuja.

Xtra.net gathered that the police high command was worried and troubled over security threats across the country, especially the seat of power.

The meeting would begin at 10:00 am.