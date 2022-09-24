Kaduna: Bandits attack APC guber candidate’s entourage, abduct party chieftains

Gunmen have reportedly abducted some chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress along the Kaduna-Kachia highway in Kaduna State.

The politicians who were on their way back from Kafanchan after a political meeting with Christian leaders in the Southern Senatorial District, on Thursday, were attacked in Tashar Icce, some meters from the Kujama community in the Kajuru Area of the state.

It was gathered the governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, was not part of the team that was attacked as he had traveled to Abuja from Kafanchan.

Sani’s Campaign DG, Sani Maina, Ahmed Maiyaki, a chieftain of the party, and a few others escaped unhurt.

Among those abducted are the APC House of Assembly Candidate in Kajuru simply identified as Madaki and the Vice chairman of APC in Kajuru Local Government Area, Ruben Waziri.

Describing the attack as terrible, a politician who escaped the incident said about five vehicles were affected.

He said the bandits opened fire sporadically, adding that three people in the entourage sustained gun injuries while two persons were abducted.

A relative of the vice chairman of APC in Kajuru Local Government Area, Ben Maigari said they were yet to be contacted by the bandits.

“They were attacked; the bandits blocked the road and opened fire on the entourage and other moving vehicles. My brother, Ruben, was abducted alongside Madaki because they were in the same vehicle,” he said.

According to newsmen, two other buses were attacked around the same time, with two people feared killed while others were taken into the forest.