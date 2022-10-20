Kaduna man jailed for stealing motorcycle

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Bello Jamilu, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle worth N230,000.
Jamilu, a resident on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.
Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Jamilu after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged for leniency.
Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 and ordered him to write an undertaking not to commit any crime again.
He warned him to desist from a life of crime as the court will not be lenient with him again if he commits another offence.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chid Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 12 in the Kinkinau area of Kaduna.
He said the defendant stole the Bajaj motorcycle with registration number LSD 764 QJ, belonging to one Suleiman Gambo.
According to him, the defendant trespassed into the complainant’s house while he was away and stole the motorcycle.
Leo added that the defendant was caught with the said motorcycle by the complainant’s son and handed over to the police.
“The offence contravened Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017,” the prosecutor said.
