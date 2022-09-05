Kaduna: Terrorists kidnap ransom bearer, threaten to kill abducted DPO

Terrorists who abducted a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his way to assume duty in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, have threatened to kill him if their demand for ransom is not met.

The threat follows after abducting the bearer of the ₦7 million ransom raised by the DPO’s family and friends.

A family source who spoke to BBC Hausa Service on Monday and monitored by newsmen, said the family and friends can no longer meet the ransom demand of the terrorists and wanted government and spirited individuals to come to their aid.

According to him, “They first demanded for ₦550million, we told them we don’t have such amount of money. We consulted our relations and good friends who donated a total of ₦5million and gave the terrorists.

“After collecting the ₦5million, they told us that the money was for feeding and we should bring another ₦2million for recharge card and a Boxer motorcycle in addition.

“We mobilised another ₦2million and send to them. Now, the person who took the money has also been kidnapped, he too is there in their captivity.

“The DPO is still alive but has been stooling blood while he is left in the rain all through the rainy season, they chained him, he is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it now as we cannot raise the amount they are demanding.”

He added that the situation required urgent attention, calling on govemment to assist the family urgently.

Recall that about two months ago, the DPO was abducted along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on his way to assume duty at his new duty post in the area and has remained in captivity since then despite ₦7 million ransom payment.