Kano: Police investigate Chinese national over girlfriend’s murder

The Kano Police Command says it is investigating a Chinese, Geng Quanrong over the killing of his girlfriend.

Geng, 47, it was gathered, had confessed to the killing of his ex-lover, Ummu Kulthum for jilting him.

Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, ordered the case be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section “for discreet investigation” Kiyawa.

Geng attacked Kulthum at her residence, with a sharp knife, inflicting deep cuts in her neck and other parts of her body, police said.

Late Kulthum was buried Saturday morning in Kano as the family members and friends mourned her sudden departure.