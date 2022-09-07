Kano woman ‘kills’ newborn grandson with acid

A 45-year-old woman identified as Hauwa Ibrahim has been remanded in a Kano correctional center for killing her newborn grandchild with acid.

The defendant, who resides in Tugar Bala Ward of Bagwai LGA, was charged with murder, to which she pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Barrister Ahmed Muhammad had earlier told the court that the defendant murdered her grandson who is the child of her son’s second wife because the first wife does not have a male child yet.

Muhammed said that the suspect decided to murder the baby of the second wife, Badariyya Ibrahim because she favors the first wife.

He said the defendant used acid to kill the child when his mother (complainant) went to the restroom.

The Magistrate, Haulatu Magaji Kankarofi, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned to October 4.